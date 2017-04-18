US Housing Starts Fell in March; Still Stronger Than in 2016 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US Housing Starts Fell in March; Still Stronger Than in 2016

Posted: Updated:
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, made with a fisheye lens, a forklift is parked in front of one of the houses under construction in a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. (Photo: AP) In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, made with a fisheye lens, a forklift is parked in front of one of the houses under construction in a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (AP)- U.S. builders broke ground on fewer homes in March, but the pace of construction so far this year remains stronger than in 2016.
    
Housing starts fell 6.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22 million, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. The setback came after strong gains in a warmer-than-usual February. Groundbreakings on new homes are still 8.1 percent higher through the first three months of this year compared with 2016.
    
More Americans are seeking homes as job security has improved with low unemployment. But even with a wave of construction, a dwindling supply of new and existing homes across much of the country has threatened to become a major drag on the housing market.
    
Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, suggested that the March decline was likely temporary.
    
"Is it the start of a trend? Likely not, given the strong demand for housing and the low levels of inventory to choose from," Lee said.
    
Despite a winter storm last month, housing starts increased in the Northeast largely because of apartment construction. The pace of groundbreakings tumbled in the Midwest, South and West.
    
The March decline was likely due in part to an unseasonably temperate January and February, which allowed builders to begin construction earlier.
    
"Much warmer-than-usual weather in the first two months of the year pulled starts forward into those months, and March - with more normal temperatures - saw the payback with declines in both single- and multifamily construction," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide Mutual Insurance.
    
During the first three months of this year, construction of buildings with at least five units - mainly apartment complexes - has climbed 14.1 percent. Single-family housing starts have risen 5.9 percent.
    
More properties will likely begin construction in the coming months. Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 3.6 percent in March to an annual rate of 1.26 million.
    
U.S. homebuilders expect rising sales, though they have become somewhat less optimistic. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Monday dipped to 68 this month from 71 in March.  Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as favorable rather than poor. The index has been above 60 since September.
    
But strengthening demand and builder sentiment have yet to generate enough construction to sufficiently boost the availability of homes. That trend could temper sales growth and weaken affordability, in part because the shortage of homes has pushed up prices.
    
There were 266,000 new homes for sale last month, up nearly 10 percent from a year earlier. But sales of new homes rose 13 percent over the past year.
    
Purchases of existing homes have also increased. Yet sales listings of existing homes dropped 6.4 percent over the past year to 1.75 million properties in February, a figure only slightly higher than in January when listings were at an all-time low.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Two Shot in Separate Incidents in Dover

    Two Shot in Separate Incidents in Dover

    07/20/2017 14:28:00 -04:002017-07-20 18:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:28 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:28:44 GMT
    Two Separate Shootings in Capital Green Neighborhood (Photo: WBOC)Two Separate Shootings in Capital Green Neighborhood (Photo: WBOC)
    DOVER, De.-- The Dover Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Capital Green neighborhood of Dover. According to police, an 18-year-old man was first shot on Wednesday around 7:More
    DOVER, De.-- The Dover Police Department is investigating two shootings that took place on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Capital Green neighborhood of Dover. According to police, an 18-year-old man was first shot on Wednesday around 7:More

  • Crash Leads to Multiple Charges for Houston Man

    Crash Leads to Multiple Charges for Houston Man

    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:26:11 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:26:11 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    A car crash led to the arrest of a Houston man, according to the Milford Police Department.More
    A car crash led to the arrest of a Houston man, according to the Milford Police Department.More

  • "Beat the Peak" for Delaware & Choptank Electric Co-Ops

    "Beat the Peak" for Delaware & Choptank Electric Co-Ops

    07/20/2017 14:09:00 -04:002017-07-20 18:09:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-07-20 18:09:43 GMT
    DELMARVA--Due to the extremely warm temperatures and high demand, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative have issued another "Beat the Peak" alert for Thursday, July 20, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.More
    DELMARVA--Due to the extremely warm temperatures and high demand, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative have issued another "Beat the Peak" alert for Thursday, July 20, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

    Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices