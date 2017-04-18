City of Dover Municipal Election Underway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

City of Dover Municipal Election Underway

Dover City Hall Dover City Hall

The 2017 City of Dover Regular Municipal Election got underway at 7 a.m. Tuesday with polls open until 8 p.m. 

District polling places are:

•1st District:
Elks Lodge #1903
200 Saulsbury Road
Dover, DE 19904
(Entrance is located at the rear of the building)

•2nd District:
Seventh Day Adventist Church
647 Wyoming Avenue
Dover, DE 19904

•3rd District:
St. Andrew's Lutheran Church
425 North DuPont Highway
Dover, DE 19901

There is no voting for the At-Large or 4th District seats as both incumbents ran unopposed.

The votes cast from each district for the 2017 Municipal Election will be tallied at the Elks Lodge located at 200 Saulsbury Road. It is anticipated that the results will be made available at approximately 8:30 p.m., city officials said.

For more information visit: https://www.cityofdover.com/elections

