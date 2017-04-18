Three Shot in Dover Home Invasion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Shot in Dover Home Invasion

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say three people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that broke out during a Monday afternoon home invasion. 

Police said that shortly after 2 p.m. officers initially received a call for an active home invasion inside of I Building in the Towne Point Apartment complex on Carvel Drive. While officers were rushing to the scene, several calls were received that numerous gunshots were fired in the area.  Officers arriving on the scene found two men lying on the ground between I and G buildings suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said further investigation revealed that one of those men was a victim of the home invasion, who had exchanged gunfire with multiple suspects. Investigators said the second man who was shot, was a suspect from the home invasion.  

Several hours later, a third person suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Christiana Hospital.  It was learned that this person was involved in the home invasion and exchange of gunfire that followed, according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

    Cambridge Remembers 1967 Race Riot

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

     It's hard to believe Pine Street in Cambridge was once piled with burnt rock and debris.

    The Cambridge Race Riots of 1967 left 17 buildings destroyed and a community - scarred. Herschel Johnson was in his late twenties at the time and lived down the street.

    More

  • Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    Virginia Town Loses Fire Department

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

    The Accomack Board of Supervisors have voted, and with a 9-0 vote, decided to officially end the funding of the Onley Fire Department, meaning their doors are now closed to the public.

    More

  • Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Crowds Line Up For Seafood At Tawes Clam Bake

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More

    Lines started forming early Wednesday afternoon at the 41st Annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield.  WBOC's Nicole Lauren spoke to some seafood lovers taking in the sun and good food.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices