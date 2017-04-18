Three Shot in Dover Home Invasion

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say three people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that broke out during a Monday afternoon home invasion.

Police said that shortly after 2 p.m. officers initially received a call for an active home invasion inside of I Building in the Towne Point Apartment complex on Carvel Drive. While officers were rushing to the scene, several calls were received that numerous gunshots were fired in the area. Officers arriving on the scene found two men lying on the ground between I and G buildings suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said further investigation revealed that one of those men was a victim of the home invasion, who had exchanged gunfire with multiple suspects. Investigators said the second man who was shot, was a suspect from the home invasion.

Several hours later, a third person suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Christiana Hospital. It was learned that this person was involved in the home invasion and exchange of gunfire that followed, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com or through the Dover Police Department MyPD Mobile App.