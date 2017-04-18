Delaware AG, Son Avoid Serious Injuries When Tree Hits Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware AG, Son Avoid Serious Injuries When Tree Hits Car

Posted: Updated:
Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn (Photo: WBOC) Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn (Photo: WBOC)

HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP)- Delaware Attorney General Matt Denn and his son avoided serious injuries when a tree fell on their moving car, totaling it.

Denn and his son were traveling through Hockessin when the tree fell into the street, striking the car. The impact peeled the roof off the vehicle.
    
Delaware Department of Justice spokesman Carl Kanefsky says it was freak accident that could have been far worse. He says neither was seriously injured.
    
Denn was treated at the scene and his son was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

