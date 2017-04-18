City of Salisbury Will Step in to Help Fund Volunteer Services P - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

City of Salisbury Will Step in to Help Fund Volunteer Services Provided by SFD

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Mayor Jake Day said the city is going to take care of the volunteer firefighters in the Salisbury Fire Department.

Per the fire service agreement, Wicomico County will no longer provide money to the Salisbury Fire Department for its volunteer services within city limits.

That funding comes out to about $120,000 per year.

Volunteers have stressed how important this funding is, a lot of which contributes to the training of the volunteers.

Alexis Witzke, who has been volunteering as a paramedic at the Salisbury Fire Department for about three years, said this funding is extremely important.  

"A lot of the training that I go to is for progressive EMS so it's for better outcomes for all of your patients," Witzke said. "So, I would say it's pretty vital. You go and you learn how to do the new technology. You learn how to implement new research that they've come up with."

While the training might be costly, volunteers like Witzke said that it's worth it.

"I was able to personally run almost 250 EMS calls by myself as a volunteer last year. So, it greatly benefits the community in preparing their volunteers to help," she said.

Since the county said this is an issue between the City of Salisbury and the volunteers, Mayor Jake Day said the city will step in.

"Though the county has elected not to fund the two volunteer corporations in the city the way it does the others and the way it has in the past, the city is going to take care of its volunteers unless and until the county continues to treat them like a volunteer corporation that was outside of the city,"  Day said.

The volunteers stressed that at the end of the day, they believe the county owes them the funding for the services they provide to the citizens within the City of Salisbury. 

