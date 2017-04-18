Dover Casts Votes in Municipal Election

DOVER, Del. - Poeple in Dover took to the ballots Tuesday, casting their votes in the city's municipal elections.

Here are the results:

First District City Council

William T. Garfinkel 132 (25.58%)

Matthew J. Lindell 172 (33.33%)

Tanner W. Polce 212 (41.09%)

Second District City Council

James J. Galvin, Jr. 160 (32.39%)

William F. Hare 334 (67.61%)

Third District City Council

Lance E. Moffa 30 (8.90%)

Fred A. Neil 280 (83.09%)

Jane E. Rolfes 27 (8.01%)

Fourth District City Council

David L. Anderson Unopposed