Dover Casts Votes in Municipal Election

Dover Casts Votes in Municipal Election

DOVER, Del. - Poeple in Dover took to the ballots Tuesday, casting their votes in the city's municipal elections.

Here are the results:

First District City Council
William T. Garfinkel 132 (25.58%)
Matthew J. Lindell 172 (33.33%)
Tanner W. Polce 212 (41.09%)

Second District City Council
James J. Galvin, Jr. 160 (32.39%)
William F. Hare 334 (67.61%)

Third District City Council
Lance E. Moffa 30 (8.90%)
Fred A. Neil 280 (83.09%)
Jane E. Rolfes 27 (8.01%)

Fourth District City Council
David L. Anderson Unopposed

At-Large Member
Timothy A. Slavin Unopposed

