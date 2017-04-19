Lane Closure Required For Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspection - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Lane Closure Required For Indian River Inlet Bridge Inspection

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - For the second day in a row one well-traveled bridge in Sussex County will be partially out of commission.

A DELDOT contractor will be inspecting the Indian River Inlet Bridge, formally known as the Charles W. Cullen bridge, this week during daytime hours.

That means the southbound lane of Route 1 will be closed from Inlet Road to Turn Point Road in the Dewey Beach - Fenwick Island area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday,  the bridge inspection will end at 3 p.m. and the right lane of Route 1 will reopen.

