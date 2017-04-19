Arrest Made in Somerset County Murder

EDEN, Md.- Police have now made an arrest in connection with a Somerset County murder.



Maryland State Police said 26-year-old Marquel Brumskin, also known as "Flat," was arrested Monday night at a home in Salisbury. He is accused of killing 22-year-old Walter Whitehead, whose body was found Friday morning in a backyard in Eden.

Police believe Brumskin used to live on Flower Hill Church Road, five doors down from where Whitehead's body was found. Brumskin's home is believed to have been empty the day Whitehead was killed.

Police said the two men were involved in some sort of fight the day of the murder. An autopsy showed Whitehead died of gunshot wounds, and evidence at the scene linked Brumskin to the crime, according to investigators.



Brumskin was charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and other charges. He is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center.