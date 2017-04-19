Salisbury Man Convicted of Cocaine Possession

SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County jury has convicted a man of cocaine possession.

Police said 20-year-old Keion Williams of Salisbury was one of four people in a car pulled over in August of last year.



During the traffic stop, police said they found 17 bags of cocaine packaged for distribution and a loaded handgun. Police said Williams was also carrying 21 more bags of cocaine in his shoe.



A jury found him guilty Monday of possession with the intent to distribute. He has not yet been sentenced.



Police say the driver of the car previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine in connection with the 17 bags found in his car and is currently serving a sentence in the Department of Corrections.

The other two people in the car were minors at the time and were processed through the Wicomico County juvenile system.

