Updated: Eastbound US 50 West of Salisbury Reopened After Crash

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police are investigating a Wednesday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on eastbound US 50 west of White Lowe Road between Salisbury and Hebron.

The incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. Police and the State Highway Administration closed that portion of eastbound US 50 to traffic with drivers being redirected. The roadway was reopened shortly after 11 a.m., according to police. 

There is no word yet on any injuries but a woman was scene being taken from the scene by ambulance.

Police said a press release would be sent out with more details about the crash. 

