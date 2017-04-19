Manufacturer Bringing 42 New Jobs to Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Manufacturer Bringing 42 New Jobs to Salisbury

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: MSI's Salisbury Facility) (Photo: MSI's Salisbury Facility)

SALISBURY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware plastics manufacturer Craig Technologies is expanding operations in Maryland after acquiring a majority stake in Manufacturing Support Industries Inc., a maker of components for the defense industry.
    
Product lines are being integrated at MSI's Salisbury facility, which will add 42 new jobs in the next three years.
    
Craig Technologies President Don Hollenbeck says the integration of tools and capabilities coupled with the machining abilities of MSI will allow MSI to become more competitive.
    
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the 42 new jobs the expansion will create, is a win for the community that will provide better opportunities for Marylanders.

"Our economy in Salisbury continues to grow from our downtown to our industrial parks," said Mayor of Salisbury Jacob Day. "We're creating an environment where people want to be and businesses wish to invest and we welcome MSI's expansion and the new jobs."

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver also called the well-paying jobs an asset to the county.

To assist, the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Corporations are each providing a $100,000 loan.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices