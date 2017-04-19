Manufacturer Bringing 42 New Jobs to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware plastics manufacturer Craig Technologies is expanding operations in Maryland after acquiring a majority stake in Manufacturing Support Industries Inc., a maker of components for the defense industry.



Product lines are being integrated at MSI's Salisbury facility, which will add 42 new jobs in the next three years.



Craig Technologies President Don Hollenbeck says the integration of tools and capabilities coupled with the machining abilities of MSI will allow MSI to become more competitive.



Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the 42 new jobs the expansion will create, is a win for the community that will provide better opportunities for Marylanders.

"Our economy in Salisbury continues to grow from our downtown to our industrial parks," said Mayor of Salisbury Jacob Day. "We're creating an environment where people want to be and businesses wish to invest and we welcome MSI's expansion and the new jobs."

Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver also called the well-paying jobs an asset to the county.

To assist, the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Corporations are each providing a $100,000 loan.