Harbor Seal Rescued in Delaware Now Recovering at Aquarium - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harbor Seal Rescued in Delaware Now Recovering at Aquarium

Phil the Seal (Photo: National Aquarium) Phil the Seal (Photo: National Aquarium)

BALTIMORE (AP)- A harbor seal who accidentally traveled 12 miles into Central Delaware and stranded himself in mud has been rescued, and is now recovering at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
    
Phil the seal was rescued earlier this month after swimming into a muddy area with little water. Aquarium officials say Phil showed signs of declining health when he was located and rescued, and has since had difficulty finding food and feeding himself.
    
Phil is now recovering at the National Aquarium's rehabilitation center. Officials say Phil is eating on his own and being treated for dehydration and an eye infection. Once Phil is healed, he'll be released back into the ocean.

