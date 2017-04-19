Mayor Day Proposes First Tax Cut in Salisbury History - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mayor Day Proposes First Tax Cut in Salisbury History

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced the first tax cut in Salisbury history Wednesday 

Mayor Jake Day announced his proposed budget to the public Wednesday. The budget came out to about 58 million dollars.

A major part of the budget Mayor Day was excited to announce was tax cuts for homeowners and businesses in the City of Salisbury.

Mayor Day proposed a 6.7 percent tax cut for homeowners and an 11 percent tax cut for businesses.

Mayor Day said that they could make this all possible because the city's assessable base is rising. That refers to the amount of people paying taxes within the city. And Day said that number is rising because more people are moving to Salisbury, and he wants to keep it that way. 

"So I think it's important cause we're saying we want businesses to be able to stay here and move here and we want people to be able to stay here and move their families here," Mayor Day said.

Business owners in Salisbury said tax cuts are always a good thing.

"Who could say no to lower taxes? I mean, I'm happy to pay less in taxes. In Maryland we already pay a lot," said Susan Patt Owner of Cake Art.

"It's always great to keep more money in the business so you can reinvest it, improve it and help cash flow," said Dana Simson owner of Chesapeake East.

Mayor Day stressed that no jobs were lost to make this tax cut happen. 

