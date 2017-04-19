Police Search for Suspect in Cambridge Stabbing - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search for Suspect in Cambridge Stabbing

Posted: Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 800 block of Park Lane in reference to a man that was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who had a stab wound to the left abdomen area. 

The victim told police he was in the 500 block of High Street when the unknown suspect walked up to him and asked for a light. When the victim told the suspect he did not have a light, police say the suspect assaulted and stabbed him.

The victim was later flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and is listed in stable condition. 

The victim described the suspect as an African American male, 30-35 years of age, wearing a black sweater, light colored jeans and goatee.  Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect matching the description.

Anyone with any additional information in reference to this incident is asked to Contact the Cambridge Police Department Detective Division.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices