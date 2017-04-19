Police Search for Suspect in Cambridge Stabbing

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Cambridge police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 800 block of Park Lane in reference to a man that was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who had a stab wound to the left abdomen area.

The victim told police he was in the 500 block of High Street when the unknown suspect walked up to him and asked for a light. When the victim told the suspect he did not have a light, police say the suspect assaulted and stabbed him.

The victim was later flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma and is listed in stable condition.

The victim described the suspect as an African American male, 30-35 years of age, wearing a black sweater, light colored jeans and goatee. Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect matching the description.

Anyone with any additional information in reference to this incident is asked to Contact the Cambridge Police Department Detective Division.