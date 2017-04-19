People Experience Issues Calling 911 in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. - Verizon Wireless says it is experiencing issues with cellular phones contacting 911 in Accomack and Northampton Counties in Virginia.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Commission says callers can be heard by the 911 center, but callers are unable to understand the 911 center due to noise on the phone call.

The commission says if you are unable to call 911 in Accomack and Northampton Counties, call 757-787-0911, 757-442-0911, or 757-824-0911