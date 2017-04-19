Legalized Marijuana Debate Picks up in Delaware

DOVER, Del. -- The debate over legalized marijuana for adults 21 and older in Delaware could pick up when the legislature returns to session next week.

House Bill 110, which would legalize the recreational use of marijuana and allow for the regulation and taxation of the drug in Delaware, could be heard by a House committee as early as next week. Supporters of the legislation said it would help be an economic boon and job creator and reflects changing opinions nationwide about the drug.

"It's 2017. I think a lot of people are changing their minds about it because it's so much more accessible," said Ben Gunter of Dover.

Delaware has already legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (R-Clayton) said he is undecided about how he'll vote on the bill but noted attitudes in his district appeared to be changing based on polling he has done since taking office in 2013.

"Two to every one were 'no' on legalization of marijuana. This most recent (poll), it's pretty much even, leaning a little more toward no," he said.

However, Spiegelman said he has concerns about the legislation and pointed to objections raised by some Delaware pediatricians who believe legalization of marijuana could put children at risk.

Tom Brackin with the Delaware State Troopers Association said he opposes the bill and feels it could increase the number of impaired drivers on the road.

"The reason Delaware is considering doing this is because it looks like an economic development plan. They're doing this to grab the money and at the end of the day sometimes easy money isn't easy money," he said.