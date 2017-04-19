Details on Vaughn Rescue Operation Disputed - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Details on Vaughn Rescue Operation Disputed

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday naming a number of current and former state officials has raised questions about the timing of when officers stormed a building during a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which an officer was killed.

The lawsuit claimed Gov. John Carney, who took office in January and was not named as a defendant, violated prison policy by intervening in the emergency response to the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the "C" Building in Vaughn.
    
The Department of Correction policy manual states the warden is the "ultimate commander" in the event of a major emergency and is in charge until the situation is resolved.
    
The complaint said Warden David Pierce had approved sending a prison emergency response team to attempt to rescue the hostages within an hour of the start of the uprising, but "the governor instead intervened, "overruled the warden and halted the rescue attempt, for presently unknown reasons."
    
The complaint says the Pierce, who has since been reassigned, was "enraged" by the governor's intervention.

Law enforcement used a backhoe to storm the prison the next day and officers rescued a counselor who was among the four correctional workers being held hostage. Correctional officer Steven Floyd, one of three COs held hostage, was found deceased, according to officials.

Jonathan Starkey, a Carney spokesman, denied the accusations about the governor intervening in the emergency response.

"The hostage negotiations were conducted by trained professionals from the Department of Correction and Delaware State Police. The Governor trusted his law enforcement team on the ground to make decisions on how best to respond throughout the incident," he said.

Tom Antoniou with the United States Urban Tactical Institute, which helps train members of law enforcement and people on firearm use, said a number of factors, including the safety of the officers storming the prison building, would have likely been considered by those coordinating the rescue effort.

"You don't know where everybody's at. You don't what they've done," he said. "They also didn't know what type of weapons they used or had in the prison."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 01:15:39 GMT
    Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"Ocean City Prepares For "College Beach Weekend"
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More
    The town of Ocean City prepares for "College Beach Weekend". The three day event starts today and according to the events organizer, the town is expected to see an influx of about 40,000 college students.More

  • UPDATED: Lewes Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Assault

    Lewes Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Kidnapping

    07/19/2017 17:17:00 -04:002017-07-19 21:17:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-21 04:05:03 GMT
    Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.Delaware State Police are searching for Michael H. Debarr of Lewes.
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More
    UPDATED: Delaware State Police found and arrested the Lewes man wanted for kidnapping and assault from earlier this week on Thursday.More

  • People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    People of Cambridge Remember H. Rap Brown

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:39:06 GMT
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
    "The streets are yours. Take 'em." Those were the words that came from H. Rap Brown - a 1960s civil rights activist.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices