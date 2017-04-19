Naloxone Training Held in Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Naloxone Training Held in Sussex County

By Madeleine Overturf
LEWES, Del. - A group in Sussex County is taking fighting addiction into their own hands-- literally.

Attack Addiction held a training Wednesday night at the Bethel United Methodist Church in Lewes, where attendees learned how to administer narcan--also known as naloxone, a medication that stops opiod-caused overdoses.

"This naloxone training is one piece of how a family can gain some control of a situation that feels very out of control in different ways," said Attack Addiction Co-Chair Stacy Robinson. 

The medication can be administered either in a nasal spray or in an injectable format. At the training, attendees also learned how to spot the signs of an overdose and other steps to help someone overdosing, such as rescue breathing. Attendees received a state certification to handle naloxone and were given the option to purchase a DOSE kit, which also includes a CPR mask as well as naloxone and its applicator. Robinson said having people trained to administer narcan impacts more than just families with loved ones who suffer from addiction.

"We've kind of gotten to the point in society where [an overdose] could happen anywhere," she told WBOC. "It could happen in a restaurant. It could happen at a store. You never know, you could be passing somebody in a car in a parking lot that maybe has overdosed, so having this medication in our community is not necessarily an unwise thing to do."

Naloxone is a benign drug, meaning that it only takes effect if someone has opioids in their system. 

More information on the DOSE program can be found here

