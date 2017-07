SALISBURY, Md.- A James M. Bennett High School student has been convicted of charges related to the assault of the school's principal and vice principal.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office says 17-year-old Daquan Parks, of Fruitland, was charged as an adult following the incident in December. Police said Parks, who was 16 at the time, choked Vice Principal Lisa Forbush after an argument and punched Principal Rick Briggs.

A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury on Wednesday convicted Parks of first-degree assault, a felony, as well as second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, according to the state's attorney's office. His sentence was deferred to a later date.