Millsboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

MILLSBORO, Del.– Delaware State Police are looking for a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General in Millsboro.

Troopers said that shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect, who was armed with an handgun, entered the store, located at 26012 John J. Williams Highway, and demanded cash from an employee. The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money then ran out of the store and fled in an unknown direction. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect was described as white, between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-tall, approximately 150-160 pounds, and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with his face covered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Williams-Snipes at 302-752-3897. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”