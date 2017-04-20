Paving Project to Cause Delays on Old Ocean City Road - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Paving Project to Cause Delays on Old Ocean City Road

Posted: Updated:
Old Ocean City Road sign in Pittsville. (Photo: WBOC) Old Ocean City Road sign in Pittsville. (Photo: WBOC)

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- If you are one of the 2,500 drivers that use Old Ocean City Road around Willards and Pittsville on a daily basis, you may want to temporarily consider a new route.

Weather permitting, beginning Thursday, April 27, the State Highway Administration will be working to repair a seven-mile stretch of Old Ocean City Road. The work is set to be done between Rounds Road just west of the Pittsville town limits, all the way to the Worcester County line/Pocomoke River.

Crews will be milling, patching, paving, and then resurfacing the seven-mile stretch of Old Ocean City Road, also known as MD 346.  SHA officials said drivers should expect single lane closures and flagging operations while the project is underway with crews expected to be working from 9 a.m. to dusk.

The projected is estimated to cost $2 million and SHA expects to have the project wrapped up by mid-June so not to impact summer beach traffic.

