CENTREVILLE, Md. (AP)- Fire officials say a women suffered superficial burns after a computer battery exploded and caught fire at an office building in Queen Anne's County.



The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a notice of investigation that a 58-year-old women suffered superficial burns to her face and upper body after a lithium battery in a computer exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Officials say the fire occurred at the Bridges Behavioral Health & Wellness in Centerville.



The woman was airlifted to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center for treatment.



The fire was accidental and was extinguished by an employee before the fire department arrived.