UPDATED POST: Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Bryan was staying with Brockway at the time of the murder. Brockway's mother, Peggy Brockway, says Bryan set out to kill her son because he discovered Bryan was stealing from him.

"My son told us 'Don't trust him, he steals and he lies,'" she says. "But he felt sorry for him, wanted him to get on his feet, so he got him a job, we let him stay with us, obviously that's the thanks we got."

Brockway says Bryan killed her son when the two went out squirrel hunting. She says Bryan shot her son in the head three times. Bryan had been up for parole since 1999, but denied every time until the Delaware Board of Parole granted his parole Thursday.

"I am disappointed," Brockway said after she learned of the decision . "I think our judicial system needs a lot more work."

Brockway says she plans to use her time now fighting to change laws so that people can vote on violent offenders getting parole, and she won't let her son's death be in vain.

"I had an opportunity yesterday at work to discuss this with a mother who has gone through similar things," she says. "So it gives me an opportunity to say 'Anything you need, if I can help you with a petition...' Anything I can do to help fight these criminals, I'm willing to do."

Paperwork is already underway to send Bryan to a work release program, which will not be in Sussex County. This phase is called Level IV Work Release, which can be seen as "quasi-incarcerated," as the offender can only travel to work, work, and travel back to the facility that they are staying in. A spokesperson for the Delaware Board of Parole says they can not disclose how long Bryan will be in the work release program or where specifically he will be. After Bryan completes Level IV, he will move on to Level III, where he will live in society but must meet with his officer weekly, and the parole board will get reports on his progress.

The Delaware Board of Parole says parole is a privilege, not a right, and Bryan had to show he would no longer be a risk to society before they let him go.

Brockway says she is moving on.

"[Bryan] had enough control when he did this and throughout the years--the parole hearings, of course, that controlled our feelings and emotions," she says. "I refuse let him have that control anymore."?