UPDATED POST: Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Vic - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATED POST: Sussex Man Convicted of Murder Granted Parole, Victim's Mother Speaks

Posted: Updated:
Ransford Bryan III Ransford Bryan III

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A Sussex County man convicted of murder 30 years ago has been granted parole.

Back in 1987, deer hunters found the body of 18-year-old Douglas Brockway Jr. in a wooded area outside of Lewes. Ransford Bryan III was later charged in the murder and convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Bryan was staying with Brockway at the time of the murder. Brockway's mother, Peggy Brockway, says Bryan set out to kill her son because he discovered Bryan was stealing from him.

"My son told us 'Don't trust him, he steals and he lies,'" she says. "But he felt sorry for him, wanted him to get on his feet, so he got him a job, we let him stay with us, obviously that's the thanks we got."

Brockway says Bryan killed her son when the two went out squirrel hunting. She says Bryan shot her son in the head three times. Bryan had been up for parole since 1999, but denied every time until the Delaware Board of Parole granted his parole Thursday.

"I am disappointed," Brockway said after she learned of the decision . "I think our judicial system needs a lot more work."

Brockway says she plans to use her time now fighting to change laws so that people can vote on violent offenders getting parole, and she won't let her son's death be in vain.

"I had an opportunity yesterday at work to discuss this with a mother who has gone through similar things," she says. "So it gives me an opportunity to say 'Anything you need, if I can help you with a petition...' Anything I can do to help fight these criminals, I'm willing to do."

Paperwork is already underway to send Bryan to a work release program, which will not be in Sussex County. This phase is called Level IV Work Release, which can be seen as "quasi-incarcerated," as the offender can only travel to work, work, and travel back to the facility that they are staying in. A spokesperson for the Delaware Board of Parole says they can not disclose how long Bryan will be in the work release program or where specifically he will be. After Bryan completes Level IV, he will move on to Level III, where he will live in society but must meet with his officer weekly, and the parole board will get reports on his progress.

The Delaware Board of Parole says parole is a privilege, not a right, and Bryan had to show he would no longer be a risk to society before they let him go.

Brockway says she is moving on.

"[Bryan] had enough control when he did this and throughout the years--the parole hearings, of course, that controlled our feelings and emotions," she says. "I refuse let him have that control anymore."?

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    07/22/2017 08:18:00 -04:002017-07-22 12:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-22 12:18:30 GMT
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More

  • Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    07/21/2017 22:16:00 -04:002017-07-22 02:16:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:27:21 GMT
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    Delaware Woman Arrested for Dorchester County Stabbing

    07/20/2017 15:30:00 -04:002017-07-20 19:30:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:30:50 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A Delaware woman has been arrested in connection with a Dorchester County stabbing, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    Cambridge Welcomes Home Gloria Richardson Dandridge

    07/21/2017 22:16:00 -04:002017-07-22 02:16:00 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:27:21 GMT
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More
    Gloria Richardson Dandridge - the woman who led the Cambridge Civil Rights Movement - finally came back home.More

  • Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Police Looking for Man Involved in Assault in Milford

    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    Friday, July 21 2017 3:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 19:08:10 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
    MILFORD, De.-- The Milford Police Department is turning to the public to ask for assistance in locating a man involved in an assault. A warrant is out for Huber Velasquez-Rodriguez of Milford. Police say the 36-year-old was involved in a domestic reMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices