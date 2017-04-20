NASA Wallops Reports Good News for Chincoteague Well Water

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- The NASA Wallops Flight Facility confirms Chincoteague and Wallops well-water is safe to drink after water sampling.

The drinking water on Chincoteague has been under a microscope after a chemical compound was found in the ground water at the NASA facility in Wallops.

A now vacant area located on NASA Wallops grounds is where firefighter training used to occur.

The land has been vacant since the 1980's but the years of training left something behind.

During that time firefighters used a foam that contained a compound called PFAS. According to the center for disease control too many PFAS molecules can be toxic.

Head of Communications for NASA Wallops said " In doing that testing in the ground water and some monitoring wells that were around this fire training area we detected the PFAS. But, in the deeper ground water which is where we get our drinking water we did not detect PFAS."

Eggers was pleased to report that the well water in both Chincoteague and Wallops is safe to drink.

Eggers also stressed that they will continue to sample and monitor the water with the help of local, state and federal agencies.