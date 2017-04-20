Two Arrested Following Large Fight in Salisbury Park

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Department says two people were arrested, one for assaulting a deputy, following a large fight in a Salisbury Park.

The Sheriff's Department say at around 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday April 19, 2017, a deputy responded to Billy Gene Jackson Park for reports of a fight in progress. Investigators say the fight involved more than 30 people and most of those involved dispersed once the deputy arrived.

Deputies say one person, later identified as Tyris Edwards, 19, of Salisbury, continued to move towards others with a four foot pole in what deputies say appeared to be a menacing manner. Edwards refused to drop the pole, which prompted the deputy to forcefully take Edwards to the ground.

As the deputy attempted to take Edwards into custody, Investigators say a woman, later identified as Tyaisha Johnson, 21, of Salisbury, jumped on the deputies back. The Sheriff's Department says the deputy was able to get Johnson off his back but other people in the crowd started closing in on the deputy.

Authorities say the situation was brought under control once other deputies arrived.

Both Edwards and Johnson were placed under arrest and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were both processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained both in the Detention Center on bonds of $5,000.00 for Edwards and $7,500.00 for Johnson. Edwards is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order. Johnson is charged with Second Degree Assault and Interfering with an Arrest.