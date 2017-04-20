Member of Laurel Vol. Fire Dept. Dies in Motorcycle Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Member of Laurel Vol. Fire Dept. Dies in Motorcycle Crash

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened  on Thursday west of Georgetown.

Investigators say the accident happened around 11:06 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017, as Howard A. Scheweitzer, 62 of Laurel, was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching the intersection at Piney Grove Road. State Police say a 2004 Ford Explorer operated by Yajira Quintana-Tinoco, 31, of Seaford, was traveling eastbound on Piney Grove Rd and stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection of East Trap Pond Road.

Investigators say Quintana-Tinoco failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and entered the intersection directly into the path of the motorcycle.  Police say Scheweitzer was unable to avoid the collision, and the front of his motorcycle struck the right front of the Ford Explorer within the intersection. 

Troopers say Scheweitzer, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Quintana-Tinoco, as well as two juvenile passengers in her vehicle, were uninjured.

The Laurel Volunteer Fire Department says Scheweitzer was a a member of the department.

This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Impairment on the part of both parties is not being considered as a factor in this crash.

 The intersection of East Trap Pond Road and Piney Grove Road was closed for approximately 2.5 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

