Father of Md. Gov. Larry Hogan and Former U.S. Congressman Dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The father of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Former U.S. Congressman Lawrence Joseph Hogan, has died.

Governor Hogan posted the following on his Facebook page Thursday night: "At 10:24 tonight, an American hero, and the man that I am most proud of, passed away. He had an amazing life that spanned 88 years. He leaves behind a loving family, countless friends and admirers, and a lasting legacy that won't be forgotten."

Hogan Sr. represented Maryland's fifth district from 1969 to 1975. After a failed run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, he became county executive for Prince George's County, a position he held from 1978 to 1982.

Condolences to the Hogan family have been pouring out since the news of Hogan Sr.'s passing. The Maryland Natural Resources Police tweeted, "Godspeed, Mr. Hogan. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland's First Family."