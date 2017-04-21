Suspect Arrested in Overnight Murder in Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Maryland State Police troopers on Friday morning arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the overnight murder of a man in Pocomoke City.

The victim is identified as Deontre' L. Bailey, 23, of Pocomoke City. He was pronounced dead late Thursday night after being transported from the scene to Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.

The suspect is identified as Darryl K. Wise Jr., 26, also of Pocomoke City. After consultation with the Worcester County State's Attorney's Office, State Police investigators applied for and obtained an arrest warrant charging Wise with first- and second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault, and handgun violations.

Authorities said the incident happened late Thursday night, when the Pocomoke City Police Department received a 911 call reporting that a person was lying in the street in front of a home in the 100-block of Fourth Street. Responding police officers found the victim, who had sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Emergency medical services personnel transported the victim to the hospital.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called to take over investigation.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Wise came to the home in the 100-block of Fourth Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and was talking with a resident there on the front porch, when several individuals, including the victim, also came to the home and stood on the porch. Witnesses told investigators one of the men, later identified Bailey, threw a bottle at Wise and struck him in the upper torso. Police said an argument ensued that ultimately resulted in Wise shooting Bailey with a handgun before running away. A motive is unknown at this time, according to police.

After obtaining the arrest warrant, investigators called in the Maryland State Apprehension Team was to search for the suspect. The fugitive search team located Wise shortly before 6:30 a.m. Friday and arrested him without incident. He will be processed and taken before a court commissioner for an initial appearance later Friday.