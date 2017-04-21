Overturned Truck Shuts Down Southbound Lanes of Salisbury Bypass - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Overturned Truck Shuts Down Southbound Lanes of Salisbury Bypass

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: SkyCam 16) (Photo: SkyCam 16)
(Photo: SkyCam 16) (Photo: SkyCam 16)

SALISBURY, Md.- The southbound lanes of the Salisbury Bypass at the Old Ocean City Road overpass were shut down several hours Friday morning due to an overturned truck, resulting in major traffic backups. There is no word yet on any injuries. 

Click here for SkyCam 16 video coverage of the scene.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Delaware State Fair Kicks Off Under Hot Temperatures

    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 11:07 AM EDT2017-07-22 15:07:23 GMT
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore
    HARRINGTON, Del. -- The Delaware State Fair kicked off on Thursday at the fairgrounds near Harrington as brutal temperatures and sunlight bared down on early visitors in the afternoon and early evening.The fair runs through July 29. It features a numberMore

  • Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    Main St. Plaza to Receive Drastic Makeover

    07/22/2017 08:18:00 -04:002017-07-22 12:18:00 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 8:18 AM EDT2017-07-22 12:18:30 GMT
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
    The Main St. Plaza is set to receive a drastic new look in October of 2018. The Plaza will be converted into a regular street with two sidewalks and asphalt down the middle.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices