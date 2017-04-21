Officials: I-495 Northbound to Close This Weekend and Next

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP)- The northbound lanes of Interstate 485 will be closed between Interstate 95 and U.S. 13 near New Castle to give crews space to fill potholes.



Delaware Department of Transportation said in a statement that closures will occur between 8:00 p.m. Friday and 5:00 a.m. Monday. The segment also will be closed April 28 to May 1.



Officials say lanes will be closed on weekends for the safety of workers and to minimize the impact to the traveling public.



DelDOT traffic manager Gene Donaldson says upcoming traffic delays are likely to occur on I-95 northbound lanes along with the two highways' southern interchange.



AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesman Ken Grant says I-495 is noticeably in disrepair and the impact on drivers should be minimal compared to if the repairs happened during the week.