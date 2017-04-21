Police Investigating Crash Near Willards

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Police are investigating a crash that happened near Willards Friday morning.

It appears an SUV and mini-van collided at the intersection of Route 50 near the Willards Dash In.

State Police blocked off the road and traffic was diverted from Route 50 into Willards.

At least two ambulances were on scene, but it's not yet clear if there were any injuries.

