Sexual Assault Suspect Found Dead in Pocomoke

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Police in Pocomoke City found a suspect connected to sexual assaults dead in his apartment Thursday.

Police attempted to locate 44-year-old Christopher Cuono at the New Town Apartments in Pocomoke. He was was wanted in Accomack County, Va. on sexual assault charges.

The officers requested the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police to secure the area and make a safe tactical entry.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment. Officers found Cuono dead in a bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Worcester County Bureau of investigation will be following up on the investigation.