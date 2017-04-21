Sexual Assault Suspect Found Dead in Pocomoke - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sexual Assault Suspect Found Dead in Pocomoke

Posted: Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Police in Pocomoke City found a suspect connected to sexual assaults dead in his apartment Thursday.

Police attempted to locate 44-year-old Christopher Cuono at the New Town Apartments in Pocomoke. He was was wanted in Accomack County, Va. on sexual assault charges.

The officers requested the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police to secure the area and make a safe tactical entry.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the apartment. Officers found Cuono dead in a bedroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Worcester County Bureau of investigation will be following up on the investigation.  

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices