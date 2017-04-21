Update: Police Identify Victim of Friday's Deadly Shooting in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the shooting victim killed Friday afternoon.

Detectives responded to the shooting on the 900-block of Booth Street just after 1 p.m. Friday and found 32-year-old Wyatt Fitzgerald of Salisbury, unresponsive.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, the victim was shot in the chest and transported to PRMC. Deputies say Fitzgerald was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

This in an active investigation and the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is looking for any witnesses of this crime, or anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.