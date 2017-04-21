Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty in April 2016 Murder - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty in April 2016 Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County States Attorney's Office says a Salisbury man had pled guilty in connection with a murder in April of 2016.

Prosecutors say on April 3, 2016, Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies were called to a home on Pierce Avenue in Salisbury. When officers arrived, they found Irvonte Clifton Jones, laying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. It was one of three gunshot wounds officers say Jones suffered. He was pronounced dead at Peninsula Regional Medical Center later that night.

Shaquille Dywen Gaskins, 23, of Salisbury, was later developed as a suspect in the shooting. The States Attorney's Office says multiple witnesses say there was a long standing feud between Gaskins and Jones.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the two on the day of the shooting. A witness told authorities they saw Gaskins and another person later that night on Pierce Avenue carrying a gun shortly before the shooting. Investigators were also able to track Gaskins' cell phone which put him just outside the home before the shooting.

Gaskins pled guilty to the crime today and his sentencing was deferred until June 23, 2017.

