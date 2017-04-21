Dover Targets Nuisance Feral Cats

DOVER, Del. -- A neighborhood in Dover is getting some help from the city and the Brandywine Valley SPCA in dealing with a feral cat problem.

Using $15,000 in grant money, the city said it has enlisted the BVSPCA in trapping and spaying or neutering the cats living in the woods behind homes in the Millcreek community.

Assistant City Manager Kirby Hudson said the neighborhood has been dealing with the cats for some time and Dover was only recently able to secure grant funding to pay for the operations.

Although the suspected cat colony adjacent to Millcreek has received attention from the BVSPCA, Hudson said their efforts will also be directed at other cat colonies in Dover.