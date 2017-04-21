Dover Targets Nuisance Feral Cats - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Targets Nuisance Feral Cats

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- A neighborhood in Dover is getting some help from the city and the Brandywine Valley SPCA in dealing with a feral cat problem.

Using $15,000 in grant money, the city said it has enlisted the BVSPCA in trapping and spaying or neutering the cats living in the woods behind homes in the Millcreek community.

Assistant City Manager Kirby Hudson said the neighborhood has been dealing with the cats for some time and Dover was only recently able to secure grant funding to pay for the operations.

Although the suspected cat colony adjacent to Millcreek has received attention from the BVSPCA, Hudson said their efforts will also be directed at other cat colonies in Dover.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    ATV Driver Hit By Crop Duster in Berlin

    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-07-23 21:17:53 GMT
    (Photo:MGN)(Photo:MGN)
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More
    An ATV driver suffered minor injuries after a crop duster pilot attempted to land at an airfield in Worcester County Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.More

  • Deadly Dover Crash

    Deadly Dover Crash

    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    Sunday, July 23 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-23 20:53:45 GMT
    The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.The crash happened on McKee Road near Seskinore Court in Dover.
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More
    A 23-year-old Dover man has been charged with vehicular homicide following the death of 62-year-old Derik Percorini of Dover, police said.More

  • Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Traffic Stop Leads to Finding of 228 Grams of Marijuana

    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 6:05 PM EDT2017-07-22 22:05:05 GMT
    228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.228 grams of marijuana was found in Keevon Bishop's car, police said.
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
    A traffic stop in Somerset County led to a drug bust, according to Maryland State Police.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices