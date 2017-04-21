Single Motor Vehicle Crash in Greenwood - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Single Motor Vehicle Crash in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, DE -

GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash resulting in one person suffering from serious injuries.

The investigation has determined that the crash occurred at approximately 3:08 p.m. on Hickman Road in Greenwood and involved one vehicle.

Hickman Road was closed in both directions and commuters were asked to find alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

