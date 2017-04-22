Updated: Officials Say 2 Dead After Overdose Spike in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware health officials say two men are dead after a spike in drug overdoses in Sussex County.

Department of Health and Social Services spokeswoman Jill Fredel said 20 people had been given naloxone for heroin overdoses in the county since early Thursday. Fredel said two Seaford men died but their names and ages have not been released. During the same period of time, she says there were eight suspected drug overdoses in Ken and New Castle counties.



Police have said they are investigating the overdoses and are encouraging anyone with information to contact authorities.

Michael Barbieri, director of the Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health, said treatment providers statewide are aware of the surge in overdoses and are on alert. Hospitals and urgent care centers were also notified of the increase by the Division of Public Health’s Emergency Medical Services.

Mike Simmons, Intake Director at Delmarva Teen Challenge "You know your heart breaks cause I've been through the teen challenge program here and that was me on the street before."

Families and users who want to be connected to treatment, are advised to call the Department of Health and Social Services’ 24/7 Crisis Helpline at 1-800-345-6785. Under Delaware’s 911/Good Samaritan Law, people who call 911 to report overdoses and persons in medical distress cannot be arrested for low-level drug crimes.