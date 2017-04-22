Laurel Man Arrested Following Child Abuse & Sexual Assault Investigation

LAUREL, Del. -- The Laurel Police Department says after an investigation related to allegations of possible child abuse and sexual assault, a Laurel man is in police custody.

Police say on Wednesday, Omar Cameron, 41 was arrested. Laurel PD report Cameron was charged with four counts of Rape 1st Degree, four counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sexual Abuse of a Child 1st Degree, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of Marijuana. Cameron was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Department of Corrections after his failure to post $804,100.00 cash bail.

Any person(s) or victims with any information related to this case or other cases are asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers 1-800-TIP-3333, or Detective Tyler Bryan of the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244.