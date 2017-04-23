Traffic Stop Leads to Drug & Gun Charges

DOVER, Del.--Delaware State Police say a Dover man is in police custody after he was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Friday morning.

The arrest happened around 10:40 a.m. on Friday, April 21, as a trooper on routine patrol was conducting speed enforcement on southbound SR1 south of White Oak Road, in Dover. The trooper saw a white Nissan Pathfinder was traveling above the posted speed limit and conducted a traffic stop of the car. As the trooper made contact with the operator and sole occupant of the car, later identified as Dynzel L. Reed, 26, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car. Reed was then asked to exit his car and after questioning by troopers. Reed admitted he did posses marijuana; a subsequent search of the car revealed a black duffel bag containing 19.6 grams of powder cocaine, 1.3 grams of crack cocaine, 296 grams of marijuana, 4 ecstasy pills, 16 cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride (Flexeril) pills, a loaded 9 mm. Beretta semi-automatic handgun, additional ammunition, and $3,281.00 is suspected drug sale proceeds.

Reed was taken to Troop 3 where he was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 4 Quantity, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance in a Tier 4 Quantity, Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of a Prescription Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding. He was arraigned at JP Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Institution in default of $292,000.00 cash bail.