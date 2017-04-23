Rehoboth Police Issue Warning for Counterfeit Fraud Crimes - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Police Issue Warning for Counterfeit Fraud Crimes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.--The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help following a recent string of counterfeit money crimes responsible for costing local retail businesses along the Rehoboth Avenue corridor hundreds of dollars. 

Police say on Saturday, officers responded to multiple retail stores located in the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue as stores discovered they had conducted transactions and received counterfeit fifty dollar bills.  It was reported to investigating officers that three suspects, two black females and one black male, were responsible for the counterfeit crimes.  Video surveillance from two stores showed the suspects defrauding the businesses by using the counterfeit money to make a purchase and/or requesting that the cashier make change for the large bills. 

The first suspect is described as a black female 5’2”-5’5” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds.  She was wearing a black AC/DC baseball hat, a zip-up jacket, and shorts. The second suspect is described as a black female 5’5”-5’8” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds.  She was wearing a baseball hat, an OD green military replica jacket, a gray shirt, a pair of shorts with black leggings underneath, and black flip-flops. The third suspect is described as a black male approximately 6’0” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.  He was wearing a black jacket, a white shirt with black print, tight blue jeans that had numerous holes down the front of the legs, and black shoes.  The male suspect had a tattoo on his left inner forearm. His hair style was a 2-3” tall fade and he had a full beard.

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking local business to be aware of these recent counterfeit incidents and prevent fraud by checking all large bills with a counterfeit detector pen. Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects pictured is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online athttp://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

