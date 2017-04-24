Suspect Sought in Long Neck Area Walgreens Robbery

LONG NECK, Del. - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for robbing a Long Neck area drug store at gunpoint.

Delaware State Police say around 9 p.m. Sunday, a man armed with a handgun entered the Walgreens in the 26,000 block of John J. Williams Highway and demanded cash. Police say the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect ran away without hurting the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, wearing dark clothing that covered his face, according to police.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Detective D. Cathell at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”