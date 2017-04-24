$2,000 Reward Offered in Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md. - Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Friday's deadly shooting in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division is requesting that anyone who saw or heard any part of the shooting on Booth Street or the events leading up to it, or anyone who has helpful information, contact investigators immediately at (410) 548-4891. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.

Investigators are also seeking information about a white Mercedes that was in the area at the time of the shooting. Anyone with information about the car or the people associated with it should contact investigators immediately.

Anybody who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this murder case may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.