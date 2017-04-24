13-year-old Edgemoor Boy Charged With Shooting Other Boy, 15

EDGEMOOR, Del. (AP)- A 13-year-old Edgemoor boy has been charged in the shooting of another teen.



Local news reports the 13-year-old is facing several charges including firearm possession during commission of a felony. New Castle County police say he was arrested after turning himself in on Thursday.



Police say the victim was a 15-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after being shot just before 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The 15-year-old has been released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The 13-year-old was taken to the county detention center after failing to post a $35,000 secured bail.



Police Chief Vaughn Bond says he hopes the shooting is a wake-up call to adults about their responsibility to do more and teach children that violence, especially gun-related, is not an acceptable solution.