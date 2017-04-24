Dover Man Wanted After Driving Away in Stolen SUV

DOVER, Del. - Police are looking for a man wanted for driving away from a traffic stop in an SUV they say was stolen.

According to Dover Police, an officer pulled over a gold GMC Yukon Friday night in the area of Loockerman Street and South New Street. The driver, 24-year-old Christopher Sudler, provided the officer with a name and claimed not to have ID on him.

Police say the officer discovered through a computer check that the name Sudler gave him belonged to an incarcerated inmate. After learning Sudler's real identity, the officer approached the car again, and Sudler drove away, according to police.

Due to what police called "public safety concerns," they did not go after Sudler. The owner of the SUV reported it stolen around 11:45 p.m. It was later found on Silver Lake Boulevard after it hit a curb.

Sudler is currently wanted on the following charges: