Sussex County Schedules Second Round of Public Workshops for Comp Plan Process

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex County this spring will host the next in a series of public workshops to gather ideas and suggestions for the future of Delaware’s southernmost county as work on the county’s next comprehensive plan moves forward.



Five meetings have been scheduled to give the public an opportunity to hear an update and ask questions about the Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, as well as offer comments and suggestions for what should be included. The county’s current plan, adopted in 2008, expires in 2018. This is the second group of public meetings; a preliminary round was held last fall to solicit citizen input, and members of the County Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission have since held several workshops to discuss the process and begin developing a draft plan.



Delaware law mandates that all counties and municipalities have a comprehensive plan in place to guide land use and future development. Counties and municipalities must review their plans every 10 years, and submit updated plans, as well as annual reports, to the state for approval.



A comprehensive plan, among other things, serves as the standard for how development occurs and how land use is governed in a community over a long-term period. Such plans are used by local governments to not only establish land-use policies and identify growth areas, but also to give consideration to various other community concerns, such as affordable housing availability, agriculture preservation, open space protection, historic preservation, economic development and transportation.



The next public meetings scheduled for the 2018 update include:

Monday, May 1, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Laurel Fire Department, 205 W. 10th Street, Laurel;

Tuesday, May 2, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown;

Wednesday, May 3, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, 7 Main Street, Frankford;

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the Milford Senior Center, 111 Park Ave., Milford;

Tuesday, May 16, 2017, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at Beacon Middle School, 19483 John J. Williams Highway, Lewes.

All meetings are open to the public. Citizens may attend any workshop meeting they choose, regardless of district.



In addition to the latest round of meetings, citizens can submit their comments, suggestions and ideas for consideration via the Internet or by mail. To submit comments electronically, visit www.sussexplan.com to fill out a form. Comments also can be mailed to the following address:



Sussex County 2018 Comprehensive Plan

ATTN: Ms. Janelle Cornwell, Planning & Zoning Director

PO Box 417

Georgetown, DE 19947



Sussex County officials, along with the county’s land use consultant, said they will consider submitted comments as they draft the next comprehensive plan. Once a draft document is completed later this year, Sussex County will host additional meetings to gather more input before going to public hearings on a draft document, the last step to finalize and adopt the plan by summer 2018.



For more information on the 2018 Sussex County Comprehensive Plan, visit www.sussexplan.com.