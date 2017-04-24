Local Farm Boasts Early Strawberries for Delmarva

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- If you love strawberries, one local farm is already boasting a very early crop.

"We usually get into strawberry season about mid-May, so we are a couple of weeks early," said Katey Evans, co-owner of Evans Farms Produce in Bridgeville.

Evans said word of their early berries is spreading fast.

"Yesterday we had a full display out front, and I came in today, and they were literally almost all gone," she said.

WBOC heard about it too, and we went to find out why the strawberries are ready so soon. First of all, it has been a mild winter and spring. But production specialist Matt Crockett says that's not the only factor.

"Just laying a good foundation for our plants," Crockett siad. "We got fertilizer down early. We just prepared for the fruit to set here in the spring.



He says the trick may have come back in December. "We put ray covers on it about the middle of December, depending on the weather, and that just gives us a jump on our berries in the spring, We are able to harvest 12-18 days earlier," Crockett said.

Early strawberries have certainly been a boost to the Evans Farm Produce market by giving them a slight jump on the competition.

"Having strawberries this early in the season has definitely helped increase our customer base," Evans said.