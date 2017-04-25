Mourners to Remember Delaware Town Councilman, Firefighter - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Mourners to Remember Delaware Town Councilman, Firefighter

Alan Schweitzer (Photo: Sussex County Volunteer Firefighter's Association) Alan Schweitzer (Photo: Sussex County Volunteer Firefighter's Association)

LAUREL, Del. (AP) - Mourners will gather this week to remember Alan Schweitzer, a firefighter, paramedic and Laurel town councilman who was killed in a motorcycle crash.
    
A funeral Mass for Schweitzer will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Laurel.
    
The 62-year-old Schweitzer was killed on Thursday when an SUV pulled out in front of his motorcycle and he collided with the vehicle.
    
He was an at-large councilman for Laurel's Ward 3, his second stint on the council. He was sworn in just three days before the crash.
    
Schweitzer was also a 27-year veteran of the Laurel Fire Department and a 17-year veteran of the Ocean City Fire Department in Maryland.

