Del. Panel Eyes Role of Exercise in Preventing Cancer - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Panel Eyes Role of Exercise in Preventing Cancer

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A state panel charged with helping find ways to reduce cancer rates in Delaware is looking at the role physical activity plays in preventing the disease.
    
Creating a culture of prevention through physical activity, particularly among the young, is the theme at Tuesday's meeting of the Delaware Cancer Consortium.
    
Following opening remarks from Gov. John Carney, the keynote address was to be delivered by Tom Farey, executive director of the Sports and Society Program at the Aspen Institute.
    
Farey has noted that physical inactivity and obesity are risk factors for cancer and other ailments.
 

