Capital One to Move Offices in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- Capital One is consolidating all its Delaware employees into two adjacent office buildings in downtown Wilmington.
    
Capital One's Delaware Market President Joe Wescott says that once the move is complete, all of the company's 2,200 Delaware associates will be together in one space for the first time ever. Company officials signed separate 10-year leases for both properties on Delaware Avenue that run through 2027.
    
The Delaware Avenue buildings will house workers currently based on South Orange and West 11th streets. Workers will be moved out of the buildings they currently occupy over the next five months with the goal of completing the move by the end of next year.
    
Wescott says renovations are planned for the new office space, including an open floor plan.

