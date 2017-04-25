New Deputy Commissioner Appointed at Delaware Dept. of Correctio - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

New Deputy Commissioner Appointed at Delaware Dept. of Correction

Posted: Updated:
Alan Grinstead Alan Grinstead

DOVER, Del. - Delaware's Department of Correction has a new Deputy Commissioner.

Alan Grinstead, who has 28 years of experience in the Bureau of Community Corrections, was officially appointed to the position on Monday, DOC Commissioner Perry Phelps announced on Tuesday.

Grinstead has been the Bureau Chief of Community Corrections since June 2013. Before that he was the Deputy Bureau Chief for three years and served as the Director of Probation and Parole.

Grinstead started his career as a Probation and Parole Officer in 1989 after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Criminal Justice.

“Alan’s 28 years of experience in the Bureau of Community Corrections will help our concentrated reentry efforts and ensure the Department continues its mission of providing rehabilitation to offenders in our custody,” Phelps said in a statement on Tuesday. “I am honored to have him serve beside me in this role as we work together to move the DOC forward.”

The Deputy Commissioner serves as a member of the Commissioner's executive staff.  This position provides oversight for the bureaus and sets the direction for the Department of Correction through policy development, strategic planning and decision making. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Three Men Convicted in Sharptown Shootout

    Three Men Convicted in Sharptown Shootout

    07/27/2017 14:11:00 -04:002017-07-27 18:11:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:42 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:42:10 GMT
    Bryan Blake, Jeffrey Whitten, Logan Littleon; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Bryan Blake, Jeffrey Whitten, Logan Littleon; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    Three men have been convicted and sentenced in connection with a 2016 shootout in at Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland.More
    Three men have been convicted and sentenced in connection with a 2016 shootout at Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown, Maryland.More

  • Man Sentenced to 41 Years for Two Hebron Savings Bank Robberies

    Man Convicted in Two Hebron Bank Robberies

    07/27/2017 14:18:00 -04:002017-07-27 18:18:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:40:17 GMT
    Benoit Constant; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's OfficeBenoit Constant; Photo Credit: Wicomico County Sheriff's Office
    A Wicomico County jury has found a man guilty in two separate robberies of the Hebron Savings Bank in Sharptown, Maryland.More
    A man convicted of robbing the Hebron Savings Bank in Sharptown, Maryland on two separate occasions has been sentenced to 41 years behind bars.More

  • Dover Police Arrest Pizza Delivery Robbery Suspect

    Dover Police Respond to Pizza Delivery

    07/27/2017 11:50:00 -04:002017-07-27 15:50:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:39:16 GMT
    Jamal JonesJamal Jones
    Dover police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a pizza delivery employee.More
    Dover police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing a pizza delivery employee.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices