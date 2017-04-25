New Deputy Commissioner Appointed at Delaware Dept. of Correction

DOVER, Del. - Delaware's Department of Correction has a new Deputy Commissioner.

Alan Grinstead, who has 28 years of experience in the Bureau of Community Corrections, was officially appointed to the position on Monday, DOC Commissioner Perry Phelps announced on Tuesday.

Grinstead has been the Bureau Chief of Community Corrections since June 2013. Before that he was the Deputy Bureau Chief for three years and served as the Director of Probation and Parole.

Grinstead started his career as a Probation and Parole Officer in 1989 after graduating from the University of Delaware with a degree in Criminal Justice.

“Alan’s 28 years of experience in the Bureau of Community Corrections will help our concentrated reentry efforts and ensure the Department continues its mission of providing rehabilitation to offenders in our custody,” Phelps said in a statement on Tuesday. “I am honored to have him serve beside me in this role as we work together to move the DOC forward.”

The Deputy Commissioner serves as a member of the Commissioner's executive staff. This position provides oversight for the bureaus and sets the direction for the Department of Correction through policy development, strategic planning and decision making.